Bonnie J. Rhonehouse
Bonnie J. Rhonehouse, age 75, of Kentwood, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home March 28th 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rhonehouse; her son, Troy Rhonehouse; parents, Darrell and Helen Fisher.
She is survived by her son, Trent Rhonehouse; grandchildren, Jalyn (Rhonehouse) Al-Asadi, Jada Kane; great granddaughter, Amaya Rhonehouse; sister, Ann Merriman; brother, Darrell Fisher Jr.; sister-in-law, Janis Rhonehouse; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special family member, John (Cheryl) Knisley.
Date and time for services to be determined sometime late summer 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Hospice, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Condolences may be sent online at
https://www.justcremationservice.com/obituaries/bonnie-rhonehouse/
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020