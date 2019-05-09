Bonnie Jean Bryan



Bonnie Jean Bryan, age 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on August 27, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Charles A. & LaVerne (Free) Gardner. Bonnie married William A. Bryan III on June 30, 1984 in Monclova, Ohio; he preceded her in death on March 9, 2008.



Surviving Bonnie is her children, Debra (Tom) Gross of Wayne, Ohio, David (Cathy) Kwiatkowski of Garden Grove, California, Tina Marie (Gary) Stearns of Wayne, Ohio, Brenda Lehenbauer of Bowling Green, Ohio, Elizabeth (Greg) Ollish of Mooresville, North Carolina, Robert (Terri) Retzloff of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Brad Frederick of Sylvania, Ohio, Heather (Chris) Simon of Pemberville, Ohio Christopher (Leslie) Kwiatkowski of Oregon, Ohio, Andy (Renee) Gross of Wayne, Ohio, Shelly (Jamie) Weidner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bryan Kwiatkowski of Garden Grove, California, Chad (Anna) Stearns of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brandon Ollish of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cali Ollish of Mooresville, North Carolina, Austin Retzloff, Lauren Retzloff, and Nicholas Retzloff all of Perrysburg, Ohio; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & LaVerne; loving husband, William; son, Dennis Kwiatkowski; infant daughter, Mary Kwiatkowski; and brothers, Richard & Arthur Willard.



Over the years Bonnie has worked as a Cook at St. Lukes Hospital and Bowling Green State University, attended Real Estate School and earned her Real Estate License, and then worked as Assistant Manager at the Bowling Green Village. Among many hobbies she enjoyed making crafts, crocheting and making afghans for babies, real estate and interior decorating, traveling, gardening, was an avid NASCAR fan, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Friends will be received from 5-8 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial will be at Wood County Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, the Wayne Public Library, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Bonnie's family at:



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019