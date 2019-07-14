Bonnie Jean (Duffy) Fannin Kerwin



Bonnie Jean (Duffy) Fannin Kerwin, 69 of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Toledo, passed away in Florida on May 18, 2019. Bonnie was born in Toledo to James and Doris (Gallaher) Duffy. She was a 1967 graduate of Waite High School. After graduating she enlisted and served with the Women's Army Corp. Prior to moving to Florida, Bonnie had worked at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center as a surgical tech. Bonnie was a very active member of the Sarasota Moose Lodge 1319 and Chapter 1968. In her spare time she enjoyed casinos, traveling, and playing in a competitive pool league.



Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Robert J. Kerwin; son, Eric Epp Fannin; daughter Cathi Hill; granddaughters Taylor Musser, Aubree Kerwin; brother, Patrick (Ramona) Duffy. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon where the family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until the time of celebration. Those wishing to make expression of sympathy in Bonnie Jean's memory are asked to consider the Moose Charities, www.moosecharities.org.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019