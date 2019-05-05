Bonnie Jean Gibson



Bonnie Jean Gibson, 93 of Sylvania, OH passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sunset Village surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Liberty Center, OH to Harvey and Jessie (Patton) Rhoads. Bonnie was a wonderful seamstress and monogramist. She opened her own business, All Star Stitch in 1973 and retired in 2009 at the age of 84. She was an active member of Monclova Road Baptist Church. Bonnie also volunteered her time to the Foodbank. She is survived by her loving daughters, Connie (Robert) Sintobin, Jacque (John) Ziegler, Janice Ducey, Wendy (John) Hoffman and Joy (Bob) Reaume; numerous grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Echler and Janet Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Gibson; and siblings, Franklin Rhoads, Violet Loar and Harold Rhoads. Friends will be received on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Neville Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashanti Hospice, 4020 Indian Rd Ste A, Toledo, OH 43606 and Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd, Monclova, OH 43542. Condolences can be shared online at



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019