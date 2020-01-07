Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Road
Bonnie Jean Harris-Casey


1933 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Casey, 86, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Adrian, Michigan. Bonnie was born in Oregon, Ohio, on July 17, 1933, to Arthur and Clara (Daly) Morgan. Bonnie worked over 30 years with Ohio Bell and AT&T as a telephone operator. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and remained true to her faith even after the loss of two children. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, baking, and maintaining the perfect home. In later years she enjoyed traveling, casino trips and reading a good book. Bonnie will be remembered as a compassionate caregiver throughout her life, putting the needs of others before her own.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Stanley (Becky) Harris III, Mark (Antoinette) Harris, and Cal Harris; grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Gabrielle, Brandi, Joseph, and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tatiana, Blakesley, Camille, Ian, Willow, Brendan, Jaxson, Amber, Kevin, and Jessica; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Tank; and brother, Kenneth (Annette) Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Casey; former husband, Stanley Harris II; son, Jeffrey Harris; daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Ron Holman; grandson, Jeffrey Harris II; sister, Patty Reville; and brother-in-law, Chuck Tank.

Services were held Thursday, Janaury 9, 2020, at St. Ignatious Catholic Church. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home assisted the family.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
