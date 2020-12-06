Bonnie Jean Helminiak
Bonnie Jean Helminiak, 78, of Holland, OH, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Flower Hospital. She was born October 1, 1942 in Holland, OH, to parents, John and Bonnie B. (Luckey) Helminiak. She is survived by her brothers, John (Betty), Richard (Dorye), and Raymond Helminiak; and nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mariam Mitchell.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice
.
Funeral services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered atwww.reebfuneralhome.com