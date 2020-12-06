1/
Bonnie Jean Helminiak
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Helminiak

Bonnie Jean Helminiak, 78, of Holland, OH, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Flower Hospital. She was born October 1, 1942 in Holland, OH, to parents, John and Bonnie B. (Luckey) Helminiak. She is survived by her brothers, John (Betty), Richard (Dorye), and Raymond Helminiak; and nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mariam Mitchell.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice.

Funeral services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved