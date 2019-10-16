Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main St.
Sylvania, OH
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main St.
Sylvania, OH
Bonnie Jean Konoz


1930 - 2019
Bonnie Jean Konoz Obituary
Bonnie Jean Konoz

Bonnie Jean Konoz, 89, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence of Sylvania. She was born July 29, 1930, to parents, Steve and Fern (Reichart) Toth.

She enjoyed the time spent with family at Coldwater Lake. Bonnie was a marvelous cook, an avid gardener, a voracious reader, and the best Mom and Grandma ever.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Teresa) Konoz; daughter, Cindy (Ken) Brewer; grandchildren, whom Bonnie adored, Kelsey (Josh) Young and Kiersen (Dan) Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Lyric, Eden, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Frank Konoz; and sister, Barbara Kaduk.

Bonnie's family would like to thank Barb and Brenda for all the wonderful care they have given Mom over the years.

The world is a better place because of Bonnie, she will be missed!

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, October 14, 10:00 AM. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 12:00 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Bonnie's memory are asked to consider the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the . Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
