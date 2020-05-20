Bonnie Jean McCune
Bonnie Jean McCune

Bonnie Jean McCune, 86, passed away on May 10, 2020, in Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter, FL. She and John graduated from Amelia, Ohio High School in 1951. After a short courtship she married John McCune on July 19, 1952 and he survives. Also surviving, daughter, Cathy (Randy) Zuver of Jupiter, FL; son, Michael of Boynton Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Angie Patterson (Chad) of Wauseon, Ashley Mohr (Josh) of Delta and 7 great grandchildren.

Bonnie traveled to French Morroco, Spain, Seattle, Washington, Washington D.C. Kosciusko, MS keeping up with John's military and civilian travels while doing his service in the U.S. Navy. After their traveling days were over they settled in Wauseon for many years, then moving to St. Louis, MO and finally retiring in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Bonnie was deeply loved by her family and will be deeply missed.


Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
