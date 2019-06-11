Bonnie Jean Niese



Bonnie Jean Niese, age 62, of Lambertville, MI and formerly of Semoff Dr. in Toledo passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Waterville Healthcare surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 21, 1957 in Toledo, OH to Russell and Doris (Spalding) Genung. A graduate of Whitmer High School, Bonnie was employed at "Chi'Chi's" Restaurant and "Someplace Else" in Sylvania, but her true vocation and greatest joy in life was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She loved to travel and enjoyed frequent trips out West with her husband John to destinations including Denver, CO and Las Vegas, NV. Bonnie battled M.S. for 10 years but she never complained. The "sweetest girl on earth", she was dearly loved by all her family, friends, and caregivers.



Bonnie is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 32 years, John E. Niese; sons, John R. Niese, Kris (April) Godfrey, and Josh (Becky) Godfrey; 5 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Rita Sweebe; and brother, Rusty (Donna) Genung. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon James Dudley presiding. Interment will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019