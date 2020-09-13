Bonnie Jeanne Spencer



Bonnie Jeanne (Maier) Spencer, 62, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Toledo Hospital.



Bonnie left this world as she lived in it. She was a fighter, living with diabetes since she was 12 years old and battling breast cancer twice.



Surviving are her husband, Jeff; daughters Abigail (Nicholas) Sinnott, Bowling Green, OH. and Natalie (Ben) Wong, Las Vegas, NV; brothe,r Glen Maier, Toledo; sister, Kitty Browning, Tacoma, WA; and stepmother, Dianne Maier, Idaho.



She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Maier; mother, Gloria Burrnett; and brothers, Danny and Jeff Maier.



Bon, as she was known to those close to her, was born in Harding, Kentucky, on August 11, 1958. Her family found its way to the south side of Toledo, where she graduated from Bowsher High School in 1977.



Bonnie was a waitress for 38 years – not an easy job but one that she loved. She worked in the same building for more than 20 years, even as the restaurant changed owners five times. Her favorite incarnation: Adams Place, where she served regulars with grace and enthusiasm.



Friends and family were the highlight of her life. She treasured time spent with her daughters, especially the vacations she spent with her young girls and Jeff at The Farm, an Ohio elk farm owned by a friend. They'd hang out by the pool and on the wraparound porch, enjoying each other's company.



Bonnie had a big smile and a big laugh. She enjoyed decorating her home for Christmas, turning it into a winter wonderland. She loved animals, reading and watching General Hospital and old episodes of The Rifleman.



Music was one of her passions, especially The Rolling Stones. She attended many concerts with Jeff and her sister in law Jennifer Benson. Besides being family, she and Jennifer were good friends.



Bonnie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and had a recurrence earlier this year. No matter how much she was hurting, she hardly complained. Now, our hearts are hurting. We'll miss you Bonnie!



Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a short service at 2 p.m., at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613.





