1/1
Bonnie June Gevas Nixon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie June Gevas Nixon

Bonnie June Gevas Nixon of Whitehouse, OH passed away into the presence of her Lord on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10, 1943 in San Rafael, CA to Roland and Pauline Gevas. Bonnie graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, CA in 1961. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education from Columbia Bible College in 1965 in Columbia, SC and her Registered Nurse Diploma from Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA in 1968. Bonnie was active as a Registered Nurse for 34 years retiring in 2006. She worked many years for Promedica at the Toledo Hospital and as a home visit nurse.

Bonnie married James (Jim) G. Nixon September 22, 1967, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2014. She is also preceded in death by her father, Roland Gevas, her sister, Marilyn Darden, her brother, Ralph Gevas, and stepfather, Jerome Hyland.

She is survived by her mother, Pauline Hyland of Hamilton, Montana; sons, Michael Scott (Debbie) of Adrian, MI, James David (Michelle) of Whitehouse, OH, Daniel Paul (Rachel) of Monclova, OH, Andrew Brian (Chrystal) of Swanton, OH; grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle), Naomi, Michael Jr., William, Gabrielle, Eli, Esther Joy, Abraham, Evelyn, Eleanor, Destinee, Hamad; brothers, James (Lorrie) Gevas, of Golden Valley, AZ, Richard Hyland of Idaho, Travis (Terri) Hyland of Placerville, CA, J. David Hyland of Greenville, CA; sisters, Ralina Huffman of Kansas, Jerrilyn (Marty) Zufelt of Hamilton, MT; brother in-law, William (Joan) Nixon of Lee's Summit, MO and sister in-law, Nancy (Mark) Eckman of Douglasville, GA.

Visitation will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse OH. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Lucas Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Roth Memorial Cemetery in Monclova, OH. Because of the current Covid 19 situation facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. The family suggests giving memorials to The Gideon's International or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. As for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will take His stand on the earth. Job 19:25 To leave an online memory please visit

www.dunnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved