Bonnie June Gevas NixonBonnie June Gevas Nixon of Whitehouse, OH passed away into the presence of her Lord on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10, 1943 in San Rafael, CA to Roland and Pauline Gevas. Bonnie graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, CA in 1961. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education from Columbia Bible College in 1965 in Columbia, SC and her Registered Nurse Diploma from Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA in 1968. Bonnie was active as a Registered Nurse for 34 years retiring in 2006. She worked many years for Promedica at the Toledo Hospital and as a home visit nurse.Bonnie married James (Jim) G. Nixon September 22, 1967, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2014. She is also preceded in death by her father, Roland Gevas, her sister, Marilyn Darden, her brother, Ralph Gevas, and stepfather, Jerome Hyland.She is survived by her mother, Pauline Hyland of Hamilton, Montana; sons, Michael Scott (Debbie) of Adrian, MI, James David (Michelle) of Whitehouse, OH, Daniel Paul (Rachel) of Monclova, OH, Andrew Brian (Chrystal) of Swanton, OH; grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle), Naomi, Michael Jr., William, Gabrielle, Eli, Esther Joy, Abraham, Evelyn, Eleanor, Destinee, Hamad; brothers, James (Lorrie) Gevas, of Golden Valley, AZ, Richard Hyland of Idaho, Travis (Terri) Hyland of Placerville, CA, J. David Hyland of Greenville, CA; sisters, Ralina Huffman of Kansas, Jerrilyn (Marty) Zufelt of Hamilton, MT; brother in-law, William (Joan) Nixon of Lee's Summit, MO and sister in-law, Nancy (Mark) Eckman of Douglasville, GA.Visitation will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse OH. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Lucas Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Roth Memorial Cemetery in Monclova, OH. Because of the current Covid 19 situation facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. The family suggests giving memorials to The Gideon's International or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. As for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will take His stand on the earth. Job 19:25