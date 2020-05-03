Bonnie Kay SextonBonnie K. Sexton, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Center. She was born on September 29, 1962, in Toledo to Harry and Sarah Wannemacher. Life doesn't bring about revelations. It's the encounter that brings about the revelation. Bonnie was the revelation of God's Grace. Bonnie knew we didn't validate our lives by the things we do. We validate our lives by the blood of Jesus Christ that was shed for you. No matter where she was or what life threw at her, she held strong to faith and her love for God in Christ our Lord Jesus. She would dance without care and praise with no fear. She knew faith doesn't deny a problems existence. It just deny's it a place of influence in your life. Because no matter her state or issue. She always silenced fear by paying attention to faith. For she lived a life free and grateful for every small blessing that came her way and was always ready to smile and ask about your life. Because she considered others greater than herself. For her loving heart and warm smile would enlighten any moment of dross in a person's life. So to meet Bonnie was to see an angel in disguise that by the world eyes wasn't right. But in God's eye's and her family was absolutely right in God's will and artistic design. Bonnie left a legacy of perseverance that life without God is like an unsharpened pencil there's just no point. She was walking love and will be missed by her family. But she didn't leave us without a song in our hearts. That's a fire every day for a new and fresh start.Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Sarah Wannemacher; brother, Ronald (Connie) Myers; sister, Brenda Myers; nieces and nephews, Scott (Kim) Myers, Christina (Andy) Andrews, Justin Grocki, Melissa (Matt) Miller, Monica (Chad) Boes and Kaylene and Rickie Pietrzak. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Wannemacher.Private entombment was held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.