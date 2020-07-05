Bonnie L. CousinoBonnie L. Cousino, age 56, of Whitehouse, passed away July 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Bonnie was born June 13, 1964 in Toledo to Hildred and Shirley Gilmore. Bonnie earned her degree in Early Childhood Development from Owens Community College. She was employed at Smoke and Fire. She owned Bonnie Brown Photography. Halloween was her favorite holiday. She was an avid doll painter and designer. Everyone who met Bonnie felt welcomed and comforted.Bonnie was also preceded in death by her Uncle Buck. She is survived by her lifetime partner, Jon Brown; parents, Hildred and Shirley Gilmore; sons, Zachary Cousino and Dalton Brown; brother, Geoff (Janet) Gilmore and aunt, Sharon Rossbach, along with many friends and extended family who will miss her greatly.The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately.Memorial contributions may be made to Baumer's Halloween Bash in Bonnie's memory.To leave a special message for Bonnie's family, please visit: