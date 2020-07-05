1/1
Bonnie L. Cousino
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. Cousino

Bonnie L. Cousino, age 56, of Whitehouse, passed away July 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Bonnie was born June 13, 1964 in Toledo to Hildred and Shirley Gilmore. Bonnie earned her degree in Early Childhood Development from Owens Community College. She was employed at Smoke and Fire. She owned Bonnie Brown Photography. Halloween was her favorite holiday. She was an avid doll painter and designer. Everyone who met Bonnie felt welcomed and comforted.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her Uncle Buck. She is survived by her lifetime partner, Jon Brown; parents, Hildred and Shirley Gilmore; sons, Zachary Cousino and Dalton Brown; brother, Geoff (Janet) Gilmore and aunt, Sharon Rossbach, along with many friends and extended family who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baumer's Halloween Bash in Bonnie's memory.

To leave a special message for Bonnie's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved