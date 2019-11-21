|
|
Bonnie L (Morse) Dumas
Bonnie L. Dumas (Morse), 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on November 19, 2019. Bonnie was born to Ray and Jewel Morse on November 10, 1940. She grew up in Toledo and graduated from Libbey High School. Bonnie met her husband Thomas in 1957 and they were married on the 4th of July, 1959. Their love created firecrackers and their spark never quit.
Bonnie enjoyed old western T.V. shows, Matlock, Murder She Wrote, romantic novels and playing cards but her most beloved adventure was her marriage and life with her loving husband Tom.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren, Eric and Hannah Dumas. She is survived by and will be forever missed by her husband, Thomas; children, Michael Dumas, Daniel (Susan) Dumas, Kathleen (Rickey) Cousino, and Patricia (James) Williams; grandchildren, Aaron, Amber (Josh), Nicole (Jake), MacKenzie, Angelique (Jeremy), Rickey (Sarah), Samantha (Shane), Corine, Allison (Zach); and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Sandra Fink, Patricia (Jerry) Reed, and Carol (Tom) Gerry.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd, at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a scripture beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral prayers will begin at the funeral home Saturday at 9:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019