Bonnie L. Kramer
1/25/1949 - 07/12/2020
Bonnie Kramer, beloved wife and mother, was finally released from the bonds of horrifying Alzheimer's disease that robbed her from us far too soon. She died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by her husband and two daughters and is now resting peacefully in heaven where she is whole and free.
Bonnie was born January 25, 1949, to Ralph James (Sarge) Hall and Velma Ruth Hall, the middle of their 4 daughters. She attended Springfield Local High School where she was a talented majorette and she graduated in the first class at Penta County Vocational High School in 1967 with her cosmetology license. She went on to make hundreds of customers beautiful in a long career at local salons, obtaining a managing cosmetology license.
Bonnie was a talented crafter, able to crochet, do ceramics, bake and cook, and pretty much whatever else she set her mind to with perfection. She was a bowler in several area leagues, like others in her family and she and her husband, Gary, enjoyed playing and socializing with their friends for many years on their Friday night league at Imperial Lanes and Fallen Timbers.
Most importantly, Bonnie loved her family, her pets and children. Known as a "baby whisperer", she left her career to become a full-time caregiver to her grandson, Evan. That decision led to years of surrogate-grandmother status to over a dozen babies and toddlers who were the children of her daughter's friends to whom she provided in-home care for over 15 years. These children were like her own family and enjoyed trips to Playland, the zoo, the grocery and rides on "Papa Gary's" tractor.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Ralph James Hall and sister, Beverly Jo (Jody) Richardson.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Kramer; her daughters, Lori St. Amour (Marc) and Betsy Duncan (Todd Myers); grandson, Evan James; her mother, Velma; sisters, Sharon Szkatulski (Greg) and Karon Lyons (Patrick); brother-in-law, Daryl and many nieces and nephews also survive.
We would like to thank the staff at Heritage Village Waterville for taking such wonderful care of our wife/mother in her last days. We could not have asked for better. We would especially like to thank Lisa, Jody and Shelly for their loving support and care at this difficult time.
There will be a one-hour visitation from 11 am to noon preceding a memorial service at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Please feel welcome to dress colorfully. While we will miss her terribly, we are happy that she is free.
An invitation-only private family luncheon will follow.
Although Bonnie loved flowers, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you contribute in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
