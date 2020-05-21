Bonnie L. Love
Bonnie L. Love, 92, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Anne's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Toledo on June 11, 1927, to Wilma and Roy Davis.
Bonnie graduated from Waite High School, class of 1945. She worked as a bookkeeper for the department of Taxation for the City of Toledo until she started her family. Later, she was employed by Sears, retiring in 1989. Bonnie enjoyed exercising at the YMCA, working in her yard, and going out for luncheons with her friends. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of our Saviour where she attended services regularly. She loved spending time with her five grandchildren. She was proud of them and had a special bond with each one.
Bonnie is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Love, Cindy (Jim) Strickland, Lori (Chris) Cellura; grandchildren, Josh, Justin, Camille, Brittany, and Parker; and sister, Shirley Karcher. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Howard Love, and her brother, Ron Davis.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name are asked to consider the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.