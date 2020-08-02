Bonnie Loss
Bonnie Loss, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. The daughter of Robert and Thelma Kitzman, she was born May 12, 1927 in Toledo. She attended Nathan Hale Elementary School, DeVilbiss High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo, where she was the leading scorer in the Women's intramural basketball league .
Bonnie worked as a substitute teacher for Sylvania Public Schools for many years, and as a Bookkeeper for Loss Realty Group.
She never met a board game or card game she didn't like and was especially fond of playing bridge. She looked forward to gathering with her friends for a fun game, as well as the opportunity to visit and share stories amongst them. Another favorite hobby of Bonnie's was knitting. She was always working on a project, making frequent trips to the yarn store to find just the right color of yarn for her next endeavor. She loved making scarves, hats, socks… you name it and she could knit it. She would lovingly share the fruits of her labor with her grandchildren, often asking them what she could knit for them next!
Growing up, she spent her summers at her family cottage on Vineyard Lake in the Irish Hills. She married Clifford Loss in 1948 and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years of Marriage. Bonnie and Cliff were very active members of Trinity Episcopal Church, where Bonnie worshiped as a child. Bonnie and Cliff joined Highland Meadows Golf Club in 1958, where they developed many life-long friendships . Bonnie and her husband were strong supporters of UT football and basketball as well as avid Tigers fans. To know Bonnie was to know she had a very competitive spirit. She excelled in golf and tennis, and played golf up to the age of 90. Bonnie loved her family, and prided herself on never missing her children's or grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Marty) Loss; grandchildren, Emily, Ellyn and Anna Loss, Jim Shinners, Betsy Shinners, Cam Smith IV; and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Patty; two sisters and a brother.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where a private service will be held following the visitation. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The First Tee of Lake Erie (P.O. Box 351142, Toledo, Ohio 43635), or the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo (2250 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.