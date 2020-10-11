Bonnie Lutzmann
Bonnie J. (Sibberson) Lutzmann, age 88 of Oregon, OH, passed away on October 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 12, 1932, in Toledo to Ernest and Florence (Bowman) Sibberson. Bonnie was a 1950 graduate of Clay High School. She married Richard Lutzmann on October 20, 1951, and together they raised three children. Bonnie worked for 15 years as a secretary for Oregon Schools in the District Library Center and was a lifelong member of First St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed card club, Bunco, Red Hat Society, Women of the Church, and was very family oriented. Bonnie especially liked going out to eat with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Jackie) Lutzmann, Cindy Lutzmann, and Linda (Eric) Naujock; grandchildren, Shelby (Robert) Panilo, Jon Lutzmann, Matthew (Amanda Hohlfelder) Lutzmann, Emma Naujock; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Ethan Panilo; Brooklynn, Jaxson and Jameson Lutzmann; sister, Betty Holst.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; grandson, Sean Lutzmann; sister, Shirley (Dick) Bennett; brother-in-law, Rod Holst.
Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Ave., on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at First St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1121 Grasser St., Oregon, OH, where the family will greet guests beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Allen Township Cemetery in Williston, Ohio. Due to the pandemic, facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to First St. Mark's Lutheran Church. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.