Bonnie Lynn Giles



Bonnie Lynn Giles, age 68, of Temperance, MI passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1950 in Holland, OH to James and Catherine (Rovito) Borsos. Bonnie earned a Master's Plus degree from the University of Toledo and was employed as an associate professor, retiring from Monroe County Community College after 26 years. She was an avid reader and gardener, loved to knit and crochet, and enjoyed golf and playing cards. Bonnie spent her winters fishing in Edgewood, FL. A best friend to everyone, she especially loved spending time with her niece, Katie and great nephew, Landon. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Toledo, OH.



Bonnie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack Giles; children, Jacquelyn and Joshua Giles; and sister, Jamie (Greg) Breuer. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583.



Memorial donations may be made to a cancer research . Please share condolences at



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019