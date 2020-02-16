|
|
Bonnie M. (Hundley) McHenry
Bonnie M. (Hundley) McHenry, 83, passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, with her close friend, Stephanie Harris at her side. She was born November 18, 1936, in Toledo and was the daughter of James and Dortha Hundley. Bonnie was a 1954 graduate of Scott High School. She was employed at Ohio Bell and Lawyers Title. She then worked for the City of Toledo for 30 years, retiring in 1998.
Bonnie was an avid reader, enjoyed music and was a loyal supporter of various animal rescue organizations. She was also an ardent supporter of cystic fibrosis for both the national and local organizations.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol and her sons, Ricky in 1962 and Terry in 1981. There are no immediate family, but she has many good friends who survive.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, at 2:30 p.m., at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Children's Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis Unit, in memory of her 2 sons whom were both victims of cystic fibrosis. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020