Bonnie Marie Patrick
1933 - 2020
Bonnie Marie Patrick

Bonnie Marie Patrick, age 86 of Swanton, passed away September 28, 2020.

She was born October 22, 1933 to Luther and Alice (née Orwick) Hutson. Bonnie worked at OI for nearly 40 years as an executive secretary, retiring in 1988.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen MacLeod; and brother-in-law, Dale Grubs. She is survived by her sister, Mimi Grubs; daughter, Sherri Thornton; grandchildren, Shayna MacLeod, Karli Thornton, Sam (Erin) Thornton; great grandchildren, Michael, Maggie, Adelynn, and Noah, and many nieces and nephews. No service as per her wishes, but Celebration of Life plans will be announced soon.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
