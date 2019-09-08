|
|
Bonnie Martin
Bonnie Jean, 88 years old, Venice, Florida, formerly of Toledo, OH, lost her 17-year battle with cancer on August 31, 2019 in her home with her loving family around her. Bonnie worked at Highland Meadows Golf Club in the late 60's to 70's. She then did some part time catering with her dear friends Helen and Matt Ross while raising her family. When her children were grown, she went back to work for Don El Company for 33 years before finally retiring at age 83. She had many good friends at work but had the upmost respect for the best boss in the world, Don.
She moved to Arizona with her daughter in 2013, enjoying her passion to play the slot machines at the casinos in Laughlin and nearby Las Vegas. She moved with her family to Venice, Florida 3 years later where they currently reside to be closer to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known as "GG" by her great-granddaughters and they were the love of her life.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Martin who passed in April of 2002; her brother, James Fitzpatrick; sister, Virginia Coken; nieces, Debra Nicotra and Sharon Stout and nephews, Butch Evans and Robert Keedy. Bonnie leaves behind her children, Sandra (Dr. William) Brymer, Kevin (Kathy) Martin, Terry (Nancy) Martin; her grandchildren, Kristen (Chris) Price, Corey Brymer, Tiffany (Bill) Hawthorn, Alysha Martin, Thomas Martin; her great-grandchildren, Mia Bella Price, Cora Mae Price, Anna Grace Hawthorn, future baby Hawthorn and her beloved pet Sophie as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends Moe Pointinger, Mary White. The family would like to thank the Tidewell Hospice of Venice Florida for all of the wonderful care they have given her, especially Rosa, Frannie, Lisa, Jennifer, Pat, Gina and Ann. Bonnie would like any memorials to go to the Toledo Animal Rescue or Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Fl.
May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and until we meet again. May the Lord hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019