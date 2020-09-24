Bonnie (Futrell) McKennaBonnie Lee (Futrell) McKenna, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home in the loving care of her daughter Colleen Cheeseman and Steve Krell with Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Bonnie was born October 7, 1927 to Herbert and Annie Futrell. Bonnie lived life to the fullest as a wife, mother, sister, employee, traveler, photographer, seamstress, dancer, grandmother and aunt. She put 100 percent of herself in everything she did. She took pride in her Native American heritage as an active member of AIIA and dancing in pow wows. She had traveled to all 50 states and shared her joy of traveling with each of her grandchildren.She is survived by her brother, Herbert (Mary Ellen) Futrell; daughters, Kathleen Manrow and Colleen Cheeseman (Steve Krell); grandchildren, Allen Manrow, Carolyn Woodbury, Diane (John) Malkoski, Angela Ferguson, Jessica Ferguson; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Futrell; and husband, William C. McKenna.Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Monday, September 28th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.