Bonnie Stine



Bonnie Stine of Lambertville, MI passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Bonnie was born on May 19th, 1942, grew up in Toledo, OH and graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1960. Bonnie spent several years as a devoted homemaker and mother and enjoyed many summers at Bird Lake in Michigan with family and friends. After retiring from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Bonnie moved to Fort Myers, FL where she was an avid golfer and active in the Southwest Florida Symphony Society. Since returning to the Toledo area in 2008, Bonnie enjoyed volunteering at St. Anne Hospital and relaxing by West Twin Lake in Lupton, MI. Bonnie was a sweet and gentle spirit who loved tending to her beautiful garden. She enjoyed the many birds and butterflies that visited. As a devoted mother and grandmother, she made family the central focus of her life and enjoyed entertaining for them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Bonnie is survived by her partner of many years, Norm Black; and her four loving children: Lori (David) Wilkinson, Michael (Karen Kehrberg) Curson, Shelly Curson Guberman, and Lizabeth (Natalya) Clark-Apostolou. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Gemma and Luke Guberman and Theo, Owen and Miles Apostolou. She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Marceil Conaway; her sisters, Carla (Chuck) Ryder and Kim (Ron) Sliwa; sister-in-law, Vicki Stine; step-siblings, Rick Hires and Karen Knowles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stine, step-mother, Doris Stine, step-father, Charles "Ed" Conaway and brother, John Stine.



Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Victory Center (thevictorycenter.org).



