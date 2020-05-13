Bonnie Sue Kuebler



Bonnie Sue Kuebler, age 69, passed away suddenly in Tucson Arizona on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. She was the first born of eight children to Maynard and Dessie Kuebler in Toledo, Ohio on February 14th, 1951.



Bonnie was a dedicated stay at home mother to her three girls. She was an avid reader who loved listening to music and enjoyed nothing more than laughing and spending time with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a big practical joker.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Maynard; and two brothers, Dan and David. She is survived by her mother, Dessie; her brothers, Jim and Bill; sisters, Cheryl, Karen and Tracy. Her daughters, Jenny (Leon), Christy (Jim), Kelli (Rich). Grandchildren, Joshua, Nick, Bryanna and Logan; and her great grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Eden.



Bonnie's daughters would especially like to thank their Aunt Cheryl for not only being her best friend but a most loving and giving caretaker. They found solace and comfort in knowing that their mother was being looked after by someone who loved her and had her very best interest at heart.



In loving memory of Bonnie, an intimate wake with close family and friends will be held at a later date that is yet to be determined. The family will send out notification once final arrangements have been made.





