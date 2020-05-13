Bonnie Sue Kuebler
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Kuebler

Bonnie Sue Kuebler, age 69, passed away suddenly in Tucson Arizona on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. She was the first born of eight children to Maynard and Dessie Kuebler in Toledo, Ohio on February 14th, 1951.

Bonnie was a dedicated stay at home mother to her three girls. She was an avid reader who loved listening to music and enjoyed nothing more than laughing and spending time with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a big practical joker.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Maynard; and two brothers, Dan and David. She is survived by her mother, Dessie; her brothers, Jim and Bill; sisters, Cheryl, Karen and Tracy. Her daughters, Jenny (Leon), Christy (Jim), Kelli (Rich). Grandchildren, Joshua, Nick, Bryanna and Logan; and her great grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Eden.

Bonnie's daughters would especially like to thank their Aunt Cheryl for not only being her best friend but a most loving and giving caretaker. They found solace and comfort in knowing that their mother was being looked after by someone who loved her and had her very best interest at heart.

In loving memory of Bonnie, an intimate wake with close family and friends will be held at a later date that is yet to be determined. The family will send out notification once final arrangements have been made.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wake
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved