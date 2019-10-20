|
|
Booker T. Levesque, Jr.
Booker T. Levesque, Jr., age 93, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by loving family. Mr. Booker was 1 of 11 children born to the late Booker T., Sr. and Leola (Jones) Levesque on May 7, 1926 in Wynne, Arkansas.
Mr. Booker worked as a Glass Cutter for Libby Owens Ford. He was a renowned roofer, and barber serving the Toledo area for 60 years before retiring. He had an expansive book collection which included an array of subject matter not limited to history, religion, suspense and how-to manuals. Mr. Booker's favorite hobbies included playing championship poker, pool with his friends, listening to blues music, and boxing. Mr. Booker was not fond of air travel, but took his first plane ride at 90 years old and was allowed to sit in the cockpit. Mr. Booker was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His advice too many "Be careful what you ask for-you just might get it!".
Left to cherish Mr. Booker's memory are his children, Ardelia Levesque Shaw (Donald Shaw, Sr.), Donald (Inder) Levesque, Brashea Levesque, and Victor (Lynn) Levesque; sister, Mrs. Dorothy J. (Levesque) Phillips. He had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Eric Rich; and a host of relatives and beloved friends.
Mr. Booker was preceded in death by his wife, Ollie Mae Curry-Levesque; children, Barbara, Renee, Tommy, Ed Louis, and Doris Jean; siblings, Douglas, Lucille, Nathaniel, Robert, Geneva, Georgia, Mildred, Ernest, and Loretta.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 P.M. for and an Open House at his home, 621 Winthrop St., Toledo, OH 43620. Flowers or donations can be sent to Mr. Booker's home.
To share memories and condolences with Booker's family please visit our website:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019