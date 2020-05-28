Bradford Knox



Bradford Knox, 59 of Toledo, passed away on May 22, 2020 at UTMC. Bradford was born, November 4, 1960, to the late Emma Lou Byrd Floyd and Norris Knox Jr. His step-father is the late Emory Floyd, of which, he was the 4th of 9 children. He moved to Toledo, Ohio from Monroe, Georgia at an early age. He attended Scott High School and later became a laborer. He gave his life to Christ at an early age, joining New Home Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by parents, Emma Lou Byrd Floyd and Norris Knox Jr; stepfather, Emory Floyd; sister, Yvonne L. Knox; brother, Joe Lewis Floyd; and nephew, Christopher Knox.



Bradford leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Kenny (Pam ) Knox and Amos Lewis Floyd; sisters, Delores (Anthony) Jones of Atlanta, Georgia, Nancy (William) Davis, Geraldine Floyd, Christine (Eddie) King; aunts, Ida Mae Harris, Annie Holloman of Monroe, Georgia, Barbara (Eddie) Turner of Winder, Georgia and Josephine (Sammie) Shellman of Winder, Georgia; uncles, Tommie Byrd of Monroe, Georgia and George (Minnie) Byrd of Monroe, Georgia; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. The family is grateful and appreciative to the medical team at UTMC, and the employees of the Advanced Healthcare Center.



A memorial service for the celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Family hour and visitation at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 12 noon at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home at 3453 Heatherdown Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614.





