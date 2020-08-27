Dr. Bradley A. Sachs
Dr. Bradley A. Sachs, 49, of Toledo, Ohio, died on August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Lauren Sachs. Cherished father of Allison and Skylar Sachs. Loving brother of Kenneth (Jessica) Sachs and Julie (Marc) Black.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy (the late Richard) Green; father-in-law, Herbert Korn (Roberta Hodson); and mother-in-law, Maida (the late Morton) Genser; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Laila Korn; niece and nephews, Talia Sachs, Evan Sachs, Noah Black, and Simon Black.
Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.