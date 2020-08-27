My prayers and heart go out to the loved ones of Dr. Sachs during this difficult time. He has touched so many lives during his time on Earth. The medical community has suffered a great loss! His kindness and love for others is unmatched! I was a new nurse when I first met Dr. Sachs. He was patient and kind to me when I was learning the ropes. Prayers for peace and comfort in the days to come.

Mallory Dobrosky

Coworker