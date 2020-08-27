1/1
Dr. Bradley A. Sachs
Dr. Bradley A. Sachs

Dr. Bradley A. Sachs, 49, of Toledo, Ohio, died on August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Lauren Sachs. Cherished father of Allison and Skylar Sachs. Loving brother of Kenneth (Jessica) Sachs and Julie (Marc) Black.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy (the late Richard) Green; father-in-law, Herbert Korn (Roberta Hodson); and mother-in-law, Maida (the late Morton) Genser; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Laila Korn; niece and nephews, Talia Sachs, Evan Sachs, Noah Black, and Simon Black.

Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

www.irakaufman.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
August 26, 2020
My prayers and heart go out to the loved ones of Dr. Sachs during this difficult time. He has touched so many lives during his time on Earth. The medical community has suffered a great loss! His kindness and love for others is unmatched! I was a new nurse when I first met Dr. Sachs. He was patient and kind to me when I was learning the ropes. Prayers for peace and comfort in the days to come.
Mallory Dobrosky
Coworker
