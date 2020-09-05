1/1
Dr. Bradley A. Sachs
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
(News story) Dr. Bradley A. Sachs, who connected with cancer patients and their families through his stories and humor, died Aug. 24 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 49.

He suffered acute coronary thrombosis while driving in Sylvania Township, his wife, Lauren Sachs, said.

Dr. Sachs, who lived in Sylvania Township, with specialties in hematology and oncology, was associated the last 12 years with Toledo Clinic Cancer Center. He treated patients with a variety of cancers.

"He very much cared about being knowledgeable about his specialty," his wife said. "He kept up as much as he could with the literature and training."

He already was a storyteller.

"He was one of the funniest people I've ever met," his wife said.

He also liked to travel and visited 18 countries. In recent years the couple's children joined in. Patients heard from him of global adventure and family life.

"People would say they felt they knew us, our family, because he would tell stories all the time, because they felt so connected," his wife said.

One patient wrote to Dr. Sachs' family about looking forward to visits with him. Others commented on his compassion and intelligence.

"One person said he lived a life that truly mattered," his wife said.

Families thanked him for his honesty, as well.

"He was very direct. He would not pretend someone would be OK," his wife said.

He was sustained, she said, by "those relationships with the families and patients and seeing people do well when they could do well and doing his best to make a terrible situation better."

He was a supporter of the Victory Center, which helps cancer patients and survivors and their families, and took part in celebrity wait fund-raisers.

He was born June 2, 1971, and grew up in Southfield, Mich. He was a 1989 graduate of Southfield-Lathrup High School and received a bachelor's degree in 1993 from Michigan State University. He received a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree in 1998 from Michigan State.

"From the time he was a child, he said, 'I want to be a doctor when I grow up.' There was a video that captured him saying this as a child," his wife said.

Dr. Sachs was named 2000-01 resident of the year at Henry Ford Bi-County Hospital in Warren, Mich.

"He was driven to do well and driven to be at the top of his work," his wife said.

After a fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., he practiced in Iowa and Kalamazoo.

From childhood he'd collected and studies rocks, fossils, minerals.

"He liked the beautiful ones, but he liked the ugly ones too," his wife said. "He was interested if it was metamorphic or sedimentary. It appealed to the scientific part of him too."

He made time to exercise - he was a long-time weightlifter - and enjoyed walks in the Metroparks and hikes in state and national parks. He'd begun practicing karate, with the goal of becoming a black belt.

He rooted for Detroit sports teams and, when it came to Michigan State football and basketball, "he was completely obsessed," his wife said. He, his wife, and daughters were on hand March 8 in East Lansing for a Spartans victory over Ohio State - the last regular season game. Days later, officials canceled tournament play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He'd been a member of the Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County

He was a member of the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township.

Surviving are his wife, the former Lauren Korn, whom he married Sept. 1, 2002; daughters Allison and Skylar Sachs; mother, Kathy Green; brother, Kenneth Sachs, and sister Julie Black.

Services were private. Arrangements were by the Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield, Mich.

The family suggests tributes to the Victory Center in Sylvania Township or Nightingales Harvest, a pantry for cancer patients and their families, in Toledo.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memories & Condolences

September 3, 2020
I just heard of his passing and am truly sad to hear he is gone! I was a Patient for years with Dr Sachs, my Primary Dr referred me to him! When l went to my appointment I was at my wits end and very sad to have to see him! But he was very nice and very understanding and put my mine to ease! I was crying like a baby but when he explained the results I was so thankful. He also was kind enough to give me a hugs and made me feel much better! One of a kind compassionate Dr he will truly be missed! Prayers for his wife and children on their lost of such a wonderful and thoughtful man. May he rest in eternal peace. He definitely earned his wings in Heaven!
Irene J Hernandez
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
Dr Sachs was my dr during my pulmonary embolism and now during cancer treatment ! He was always such a fun dr and always made me feel comfortable and asked questions and gave me all the answers to my questions no matter how many. I am terribly sorry for the sudden loss of a father husband son brother friend and Dr to so many of us . He will be greatly missed .
Katie Hines
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
I just learned of Dr. Sachs passing. I just saw him for a visit, for clearance for surgery. I’ve been with him for years, and he was always nice and caring, and I’m still in shock, and my heart goes out too his family. Rip, Dr. Sachs!
Lynn
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
I was extremely sad to hear of Dr Sachs passing. I have been a patient of his for over 3 years. He was an amazing doctor that took wonderful care of me. I had other doctors ignore my symptoms but he didn’t. I’m so sorry to his family who lost such a sweet, caring man. He was a great doctor. I will miss him.
Melisa Cooper
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mrs Sachs his 2 daughters and his entire family! My father was a patient of his and with his expertise and vast knowledge gave us 10 extra years with my dad!! We were and continued to be forever grateful to him! Several years ago I became ill and once again Dr Sachs was able to quickly diagnose me and I have been under his exceptional care ever since!! Often Dr Sachs would personally call me when I had questions or concerns! Seldom done these days! He was kind, smart, compassionate and extremely personable!! I enjoyed our(although short )conversations on politics and sports! He often spoke of his daughters as well as asked about my family !He will be greatly missed and always remembered!!
Linda
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
I was so saddened when I heard of Dr. Sachs passing. He walked through my cancer journey with me and I had great confidence in him. I have been his patient for the last 13 years. He was So kind and Always took time to ask about my family and our church. When I was scared and afraid he always would have a word of encouragement with sincere compassion. It is so strange to know that the one who has followed me through these years will not be there at my appointment the end of the year. I am very thankful for the care I received from Dr Sachs. My sincerest sympathy to Mrs. Sachs and the children along with the rest of the family.
Tricia Walden
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
Dr.Sachs was my oncologist he was one of a kind he loved all his patients if he could talk to you for hours he would he will be greatly missed I just want to thank him first shown me through my Journey he help me beat cancer if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here right now my prayers go out to his family at this difficult time
Samantha Delgado
Friend
August 30, 2020
I was stunned to learn of Dr. Sach's passing. He has been my hematologist for some years now, and always made me feel good. He was always so cheerful and upbeat and full of energy! I talked about my grandson playing sports and he would always mention his daughters and the fact that they were involved in dance. He was a great doctor and a really good person. My prayers are with his family. So sorry for you loss.
Michelle Haddad
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
To the family of Dr. Bradley Sachs: I was shocked and devastated to read about Dr. Sach's passing. He was such a caring and compassionate person. I am convinced he saved my life by initiating tests and following through with the results. I thank God I was able to tell him that and thank him at my last appointment with him on August 20. Like so many others, I will miss him. God give you strength and remain with you all.
Linda Doyle
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
May God embrace Dr. Sachs family. My heart is so saddened. He was the most amazing doctor, patient and compassionate. I will truly miss him.

Sherri Wise
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Dr. Sachs will be missed. Love and strength to the Sachs family.
Robin Frank-Jones
August 29, 2020
I was always so impressed with Dr. Sachs and his work ethic. My deepest sympathies to his family at this very sad time.
Vicki
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
My husband and I were patients of Dr. Sachs and feel blessed to have had him as our doctor. He was compassionate, dedicated, and caring. He will be missed.
Gloria Shank
Friend
August 29, 2020
Dr. Bradley Sachs was truly an instrument of God. His intelligence in medicine was astounding. I was a patient of his for about eight years. He taught me to accept my health situation and cared for me in the utmost compassionate being his was. I will surely miss him. Condolences to his family.
Debbie Weiss
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Dr. Sachs literally saved my life. I've been seeing him for years, a friend as well as a Dr. he answered my husband's many questions. God called him home way too soon. A very good man. My sincere condolences
Carol Marks
August 29, 2020
My Deepest Sympathies to you and your family.
May Dr. Sachs memories be a blessing and comfort.

I was so saddened to hear of Dr. Bradley Sachs passing. As a patient of his for 7 years, I was truly blessed to have him as my doctor. Dr. Bradley Sachs was very dedicated, caring, and compassionate to me and all his patients. Dr. Sachs will be greatly missed.

Linda Alper


Linda Alper
Friend
August 29, 2020
May peace be granted to him and his family. I have been a patient of his for ten years. I was always at peace when I had an appointment. His treatment of me and my family went above and beyond what normal doctors give. I am truly saddened by this news. May you find the same peace that you gave to me during my treatment. God has surely got a true angel with him now.
Jill Lipowski
Friend
August 29, 2020
Doctor Sachs was a wonderful doctor and person. He always took the time to chat with my son about sports and special olympics. He was an all around good person who will be missed. RIP
The Yingling Family
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Dr. Sachs was my husband's oncologist. He was so dedicated and kind. I will never forget when he called me to report the results of a test at 10:30 PM. He realized that I would want to know right away, and took time to give me a thorough explanation. My sincere condolences to his family.
Kathleen Donahue
Friend
August 28, 2020
May God continue to comfort your family at this time .And May you all find peace in the Word of GOD. FOR HIS WORD CANNOT LIEThank you God for his loving family and thank you Dr Sachs Loving Family (especially MRS B. SACHS and DAUGHTERS) For sharing him with my sister and me He was an AWSOME DOCTOR
Sabrina Ward
Coworker
August 28, 2020
What a wonderful man, a great doctor that was a people’s person. You took great care of my father, thank you. My dad was saying how much he liked you.
Tamala Porter
Friend
August 28, 2020
Dr. Sachs has been my Oncologist for the past 10 years. My appointments were never hurried, I had complete trust in him and he explained everything so I could understand. I loved hearing about his daughters. I will truly miss him.
Prayers for his family.
Linda Gilley

Linda Gilley
Friend
August 28, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Dr Sachs passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. As a fellow physician i had great confidence sending my patients to him, knowing they would be treated with kindness and excellent care. He will be missed.
Nazia SIdiq,DO
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I saw Dr. Sachs last Friday, he has been my oncologist for the past 5 years. He always was so gentle and kind, taking care of me - not only medically but also my whole being - especially after losing my daughter in the middle of my cancer treatment. He will truly be missed.
Gail
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Brad was my colleague and my friend at Saint Luke’s Hospital. He was dedicated, hard-working, approachable and so very smart. He was always available for a curbside consult or to discuss The issues of the day. I always look forward to seeing him during rounds or in the doctors lounge.I am saddened by his death and I will miss him.
John C.Both D.O.
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Dr. Sachs was my oncologist for the past 7 years. He was always such a nice person and always answered any questions that I had and was always concerned if he found anything on my CT scan. I always knew that he was looking out for me. I will miss him very much especially since I was supposed to have another appointment in November with him. Prayers to his family and all that worked with him.
Carol Cervenec
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
A true angel in the medical community. He will be missed. My heart goes out to his family on their great loss.
Ann Murawski
August 28, 2020
I am so sad. I just saw Dr. Sachs on Thursday August 20th.I was his last patient of the day. As I was leaving he wished me to have a nice weekend and I said the same back to him. He smiled and said I will. Then he said see you in 3 months. I just can't believe he is gone. Dr. Sachs saved my life. Not for him I would not be here now. I know GOD saved me but he used Dr. Sachs as his tool. When I would see him he made me so at ease. I thank GOD I had Dr. Sachs for my Doctor. It was only for 5 years but I am so blessed and grateful to have had him for my Doctor. My condolences go to his wife and daughters and the rest of his family. I am so sorry. He sure was a Good person and a Great Doctor. RIP. Dr. Sachs.
Sandra Cvetinovic
Friend
August 28, 2020
Wonderful man, exceptional doctor and an extremely compassionate person.
Peace, Love and Light sent for you and your lovely family
Cassandra Gelacek
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Dr. Sacks was the best doctor ever! We would have a lengthy conversations about theater & how much he loved “Hamilton“!
He will be sorely missed.
Godspeed Doc.
Sending light and love to his family.
M&#8217;Lissa P
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Dr. Sachs was a highly intelligent physician who always got back to me right away on tough challenging cancer patients and taught me so much. Our mutual patients frequently made comments on how thorough and compassionate he was. He was so kind to me when I joined surgical practice in Toledo in 2008, not knowing a soul and being nervous about starting out. I will always appreciate that. He was always friendly and humorously chatty and always made the day just a little better after a long day. I always remember him making everyone on the hospital floor, meeting lounges, etc. laugh and smile. He will truly be missed by the community.
Bettina Nazemi
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Dr. Sachs was a knowledgeable, compassionate dr. He took care of both of my parents in their final months. I also knew him as a nurse. Prayers of peace and comfort to his family.
Rae Ann
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
I am a nurse and knew Dr. Sachs from the hospital. He was a very kind man. Please accept my deepest and most sincere sympathy. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammi Coleman
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Dr. Sachs was a wonderful, compassionate doctor. We had alot of respect for him. He will be missed. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Nelson and Kathy Boice
Friend
August 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Blaine Kuneman
August 27, 2020
Dr Sachs is a most esteemed colleague, for whom I have great admiration and respect . He has seen many of my patients through some of the most difficult diagnoses . His compassion and kindness are is close alignment with the heart of God. His up beat personality and kind demeanor shall be greatly missed. To Dr Sachs family, may the heart of God be with all of you in this time of loss and always. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michael Neverauskas
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Dr Sachs was the best doctor any cancer patient could ever have. He was a good person and passionate sports fan for the Lions and Red Wings. My condolences and prayers to his family.
Janet Albright
Janet
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
My prayers and heart go out to the loved ones of Dr. Sachs during this difficult time. He has touched so many lives during his time on Earth. The medical community has suffered a great loss! His kindness and love for others is unmatched! I was a new nurse when I first met Dr. Sachs. He was patient and kind to me when I was learning the ropes. Prayers for peace and comfort in the days to come.
Mallory Dobrosky
Coworker
