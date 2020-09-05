I am so sad. I just saw Dr. Sachs on Thursday August 20th.I was his last patient of the day. As I was leaving he wished me to have a nice weekend and I said the same back to him. He smiled and said I will. Then he said see you in 3 months. I just can't believe he is gone. Dr. Sachs saved my life. Not for him I would not be here now. I know GOD saved me but he used Dr. Sachs as his tool. When I would see him he made me so at ease. I thank GOD I had Dr. Sachs for my Doctor. It was only for 5 years but I am so blessed and grateful to have had him for my Doctor. My condolences go to his wife and daughters and the rest of his family. I am so sorry. He sure was a Good person and a Great Doctor. RIP. Dr. Sachs.

Sandra Cvetinovic

Friend