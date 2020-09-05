(News story) Dr. Bradley A. Sachs, who connected with cancer patients and their families through his stories and humor, died Aug. 24 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 49.
He suffered acute coronary thrombosis while driving in Sylvania Township, his wife, Lauren Sachs, said.
Dr. Sachs, who lived in Sylvania Township, with specialties in hematology and oncology, was associated the last 12 years with Toledo Clinic Cancer Center. He treated patients with a variety of cancers.
"He very much cared about being knowledgeable about his specialty," his wife said. "He kept up as much as he could with the literature and training."
He already was a storyteller.
"He was one of the funniest people I've ever met," his wife said.
He also liked to travel and visited 18 countries. In recent years the couple's children joined in. Patients heard from him of global adventure and family life.
"People would say they felt they knew us, our family, because he would tell stories all the time, because they felt so connected," his wife said.
One patient wrote to Dr. Sachs' family about looking forward to visits with him. Others commented on his compassion and intelligence.
"One person said he lived a life that truly mattered," his wife said.
Families thanked him for his honesty, as well.
"He was very direct. He would not pretend someone would be OK," his wife said.
He was sustained, she said, by "those relationships with the families and patients and seeing people do well when they could do well and doing his best to make a terrible situation better."
He was a supporter of the Victory Center, which helps cancer patients and survivors and their families, and took part in celebrity wait fund-raisers.
He was born June 2, 1971, and grew up in Southfield, Mich. He was a 1989 graduate of Southfield-Lathrup High School and received a bachelor's degree in 1993 from Michigan State University. He received a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree in 1998 from Michigan State.
"From the time he was a child, he said, 'I want to be a doctor when I grow up.' There was a video that captured him saying this as a child," his wife said.
Dr. Sachs was named 2000-01 resident of the year at Henry Ford Bi-County Hospital in Warren, Mich.
"He was driven to do well and driven to be at the top of his work," his wife said.
After a fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., he practiced in Iowa and Kalamazoo.
From childhood he'd collected and studies rocks, fossils, minerals.
"He liked the beautiful ones, but he liked the ugly ones too," his wife said. "He was interested if it was metamorphic or sedimentary. It appealed to the scientific part of him too."
He made time to exercise - he was a long-time weightlifter - and enjoyed walks in the Metroparks and hikes in state and national parks. He'd begun practicing karate, with the goal of becoming a black belt.
He rooted for Detroit sports teams and, when it came to Michigan State football and basketball, "he was completely obsessed," his wife said. He, his wife, and daughters were on hand March 8 in East Lansing for a Spartans victory over Ohio State - the last regular season game. Days later, officials canceled tournament play because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He'd been a member of the Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County
He was a member of the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township.
Surviving are his wife, the former Lauren Korn, whom he married Sept. 1, 2002; daughters Allison and Skylar Sachs; mother, Kathy Green; brother, Kenneth Sachs, and sister Julie Black.
Services were private. Arrangements were by the Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield, Mich.
The family suggests tributes to the Victory Center in Sylvania Township or Nightingales Harvest, a pantry for cancer patients and their families, in Toledo.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.