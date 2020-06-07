Bradley Allen Cornelius
1960 - 2020
Bradley Allen Cornelius

Bradley Allen Cornelius, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in his Toledo home. He was born July 9, 1960, to parents Betty and Jerry Cornelius. He grew up and lived most of his life in West Toledo. He was a 1978 graduate of Whitmer High School. He worked in the trades, and had the talent of being able to fix almost anything. He was loved by his family, as well as friends and neighbors, who appreciated his willingness to help them out when he could. He will be missed.

He leaves behind his mother, Betty Smith; his brother, Randy Cornelius; sisters, Kathy Smith (Gary), Kris Houstin (Ken), and Laurie Cornelius, as well as two nieces, a nephew and several step brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and best friend Bill Born. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry; stepmother, Donna and stepfather, Jerome Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to the pandemic.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
