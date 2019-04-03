Bradley Carl Weirich



Bradley Carl Weirich, age 26 unexpectedly passed away at home on March 29, 2019. He was born on May 27 1992 in Toledo, Ohio to Scott Weirich and Leslie (Godwin) Shepherd. Bradley was a 2010 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. Following high school Bradley joined the USMC to serve his country. After he was honorably discharged from the Marines Bradley went on to serve in the US Army at Ft. Bragg.



Bradley was preceded in death by his brothers Justin R Good and Andrew J. Good.



He leaves behind his beloved Mother, Leslie (Godwin) Shepherd (Johnnhy Shepherd), his Father, Scott Weirich and Thomas Pershing. His sisters, Victoria Pershing, Maize Weirich and Ashley (Shepherd) Green (Dustin Green).His brothers, Zach Thomas (Laura Logsdon), Triston Dotson and Michael Pershing



His Grandparents Robert and Gloria Godwin, Kenneth and Sharon Weirich and Robert and Jodi Pershing. Bradley leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from the Godwin, Weirich and Pershing families that all loved him dearly.



Bradley adored his family and was a bright light full of life and laughter. He shared that light with everyone he met. The world is a darker place without you in it Bradley. You will be forever missed



A Celebration of Bradley's Life will be held, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the VFW Post 2898 at 3925 W Alexis Rd. Toledo, Ohio from 2-6PM Donations are being accepted at Bradley Weirich Memorial Fund, Sylvania Area Credit Union, 6613 Maplewood Ave, Sylvania, OH 43560.



Condolence at www.habeggerfuneralservices.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary