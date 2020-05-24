Bradley D. SpeikerBradley D. Speiker, Age 65, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Son of Robert and Rita Speiker. He worked as a distribution representative for over 20 years. He was a hardworking man who always put others first. He was an amazing father and husband. He loved God and talking about the goodness of Jesus to everyone he came across. He loved listening to music and cooking for all of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Speiker; his children, David and Sarah Speiker; his brothers and sisters, Jeff Speiker, Ricky Speiker, Gary Speiker, Chris Speiker, Derek Speiker, Melinda Jallad, Bryan Burwell and Louann Wood.Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee, OH. 43537 at 12:00 p.m., where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. 43615. (419)531-4424.