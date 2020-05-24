Bradley D. Speiker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley D. Speiker

Bradley D. Speiker, Age 65, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Son of Robert and Rita Speiker. He worked as a distribution representative for over 20 years. He was a hardworking man who always put others first. He was an amazing father and husband. He loved God and talking about the goodness of Jesus to everyone he came across. He loved listening to music and cooking for all of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Speiker; his children, David and Sarah Speiker; his brothers and sisters, Jeff Speiker, Ricky Speiker, Gary Speiker, Chris Speiker, Derek Speiker, Melinda Jallad, Bryan Burwell and Louann Wood.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee, OH. 43537 at 12:00 p.m., where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. 43615. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved