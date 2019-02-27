In Memory

Bradley “Booda”

Alexander Lorenzo

April 19, 1989 ~ Feb 27, 2009

On the 10th year

of our loss…

They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel.

For no one knows the heartache

That lies behind our smiles

No one knows how many times

We've broken down and cried.

We want to tell you something

So there won't be any doubt

You're so wonderful to think of

But so hard to be without.

The years may pass but still you stay

As near and dear as yesterday…

Author Unknown

4 ever 4

Mom, Dad, Larry, Kendra and George Ryan

As published in The Blade



