In Memory
Bradley “Booda”
Alexander Lorenzo
April 19, 1989 ~ Feb 27, 2009
On the 10th year
of our loss…
They say there is a reason
They say that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way we feel.
For no one knows the heartache
That lies behind our smiles
No one knows how many times
We've broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something
So there won't be any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.
The years may pass but still you stay
As near and dear as yesterday…
Author Unknown
4 ever 4
Mom, Dad, Larry, Kendra and George Ryan
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019