Bradley N. Folger
Bradley N. Folger 48 of the Fiskdale section of Sturbridge was taken far too early from his beloved family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday January 17, 2020. Born in Sylvania Ohio, he was the son of David and Janice (Pratt) Folger. A graduate of the University of Toledo with a Bachelor's degree in finance, Bradley was employed as a Data Engineer for the Bose Corporation of Framingham for the last 10 years.
Bradley will long be remembered for his love of football, creating the popular Folger Fantasy Football League which he ran for the past 20 years. He also had a love for other sports such as hockey, and golf. A lover of the outdoors and nature, Bradley was an avid fisherman and loved to be out on his kayak. In his free time Bradley loved video games, and craft beers made from local brewers.
Bradley leaves his beloved wife of 17 years, Wendy (Olson), his two loving children that he was so proud of, his son Aidan, and daughter Audrey. He leaves his mother Jan Moore and her husband Tom, his twin brother Jeff and his wife Meghan, a sister Laura Bachmann and her husband Ken, two step sisters, Kristen Dennis and Carrie Pigott and her husband Bob. Bradley also leaves many nieces and nephews and extended family members and many friends. Bradley's father David Folger died in 1994.
Funeral services for Bradley will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel 370 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01605. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. with a service to celebrate Bradley's life beginning at 5 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020