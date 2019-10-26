|
|
Dr. Brahmaji Rao Upamaka
Dr. Brahmaji Rao Upamaka passed away on Oct 23 at 7pm peacefully at home in Bangalore, India. He was born in Anantapur, India on April 12,1933.
He graduated from Osmania Medical college in Hyderbad, India and was awarded one of India's only scholarships to Edinburgh university at the age of 24 to get his MRCP, which he obtained on his first try. He answered the call of duty to his country and joined the Indian army and was honorably released as a major. He was the first cardiologist In Osmania University and established the earliest coronary intensive care unit in India. He retired after being the Principal and Dean of the same college he graduated from! He was the earliest researcher in rheumatic heart disease and high altitude sickness.
He educated many generations of doctors who still hold his teaching in the highest regard not to mention the countless lives he helped save. A "giant" of a man in his field and recognized by many as a legend.
A proud and loving father and grandfather he leaves behind to grieve his loss his wife Girija Rao, sons Raghu Rao (Kanchana), Dr. Gopinath Rao (Anu), and daughter Satya Rao (Siva Yechoor). Grandchildren: Poornima and Nirupama Yechoor, Navin and Neelima Upamaka, and Aashna and Aditya Rao; as well as many relatives.
Donations in his name maybe given to the or the Hindu Temple of Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019