(News story) Brandon G. Schnorf, Jr., a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and Purple Heart recipient and, like his father, a longtime lawyer, who acted on his commitment to clients and community, died April 20 at Sunset Village, Sylvania Township. He was 88. He had heart disease, his wife, Roxie Hill, said. The couple moved to a villa on the Sunset campus in August, 2017, from Sylvania, their home the previous 23 years. Mr. Schnorf, a 1949 DeVilbiss High School graduate, left his studies at Dartmouth College in 1951, went to San Francisco and enlisted in the Marines. "He always said it was the right thing to do and it was an honor to serve my country," his wife said. In late 1952, while an artillery observer with his Marine Corps unit, he was wounded in the hand, according to account in the former Toledo Times. Then, in March, 1953, he was wounded in the leg by a mortar shell. He was presented the Purple Heart at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, Ill., the Times reported June 1, 1953. Mr. Schnorf was most apt to speak of the Marines he served with, "and how much he admired them and their courage," his wife said. He returned to Dartmouth and received a bachelor's degree. He received his law degree from Ohio State University. Mr. Schnorf joined the Ohio Bar in October, 1958. He began to wind down his practice about 2006, said Kevin Ferguson, his law partner for more than 20 years. "He was my mentor," Mr. Ferguson said. "He was a really brilliant guy. An excellent writer. He had such a fluid knowledge of English." Mr. Schnorf, his father, and his late brother, David, practiced as the firm of Schnorf, Schnorf, and Schnorf. A former president of Glass City Toastmasters, Mr. Schnorf won speech contests and, in the 1960s, formed a club to help high school students hone their public speaking. Years later, he helped students at Scott and Libbey high schools, largely behind the scenes. At Scott, his father's alma mater, he coached students in public speaking; made sure promising athletes had the attention of colleges and universities, and helped outfit the weight room. He was a lead sponsor of the appearances in 2001 at Scott and Libbey of Herman Boone, the former football coach depicted in the film 'Remember the Titans,' and of a former Labor Department chief economist, who spoke on the importance of post-secondary education or training in a trade. "A lot of people didn't know the depth of Brandon's commitment to young people. Brandon never bragged about it," his wife said. He was born Aug. 9, 1931, to Lela and Brandon Schnorf and grew up on Meadowwood Drive in the Old Orchard neighborhood of West Toledo. He was formerly married to Helen Knierim Williams. Surviving are his wife, Roxie Hill, whom he married Oct. 1, 1994; daughter, Karen Hemsoth; sons, Craig Schnorf and Carl Patrick; stepsons, James and Jason Hill; nine grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Private services were at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. A celebration of life and graveside military honors will be held later. The family suggests tributes to Corpus Christi University Parish, the Toledo Legal Aid Society, a charity of the donor's choice. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 30, 2020.