Brandon Grey Schnorf, Jr., Esq. 1931 - 2020 Brandon Grey Schnorf, Jr., a Korean War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and retired trial attorney, passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was a lifelong Toledo resident and trial attorney in the area for over 50 years. He graduated from Devilbiss High School and attended Dartmouth College from 1949-1955. While at Dartmouth, he was awarded The Rufus Choate Scholar and The Bennett Essay Prize. He left Dartmouth in 1951 to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and returned to Dartmouth in 1953 to complete his education. In 1955 he graduated with honors and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Brandon attended The Ohio State University Law School from 1955-1958. While at O.S.U., he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity. He graduated from The College of Law and was awarded his degree of Juris Doctor in 1958. As a young Marine, Brandon arrived in Korea in March of 1952. He volunteered for Item Company Third Battalion, First Marine Regiment in Pan Mun Jon, Korea. He served as a forward observer and saw action at Bunker Hill, The Hook, and Vegas Outpost Dagmar. In 1953 Brandon was wounded at Outpost Dagmar when a mortar shell landed behind him along the trench line as he was checking on his squad. He was wounded twice and treated by a Mash unit behind the lines. Later he was sent to a Naval Hospital in Kobe, Japan for surgery and recovery. He was honorably discharged as a Fire Team Leader with the rank of Sergeant in 1953. He returned to Toledo to practice law with his father, Brandon G. Schnorf, Sr.; establishing the law firm of Schnorf and Schnorf. The firm later became Schnorf, Schnorf and Schnorf, when his younger brother, David M. Schnorf, joined the firm. In 1960 he was appointed Assistant City Law Director and assigned to Toledo's Urban Renewal Program which was concerned with real estate negotiations, land condemnation, and property acquisition. Later in his career, he was Senior Partner in the law firm of Schnorf and Ferguson. Brandon's attention to detail, command of the English language, knowledge of the law, and devotion and commitment to his clients empowered him to enjoy a fifty year career in the practice of law. Throughout his life, Brandon sought opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others. He accomplished this by dedicating his time to mentor, and his resources to support causes of the underserved. In the 1960's he formed "The Gavel Club" to host high school students in his home in the evenings with his family. There he was able to coach and practice with the students to assist them in improving their public speaking skills. In 2001 Brandon facilitated bringing Coach Herman Boone of "Remember the Titans", as well as Dr. William Rogers, Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of Labor, to meet with the students of Scott and Libbey High School. The goal being to introduce the students to the importance of graduating high school and making the decision of college or a trade school. Brandon was a proud member of the building committee for Corpus Christi University Parish in 1998. He was a 50 years member of the Toledo Bar Association and was a member and Past President of The Glass City Toastmasters Club. In the 1960's as a young attorney, he participated in and won many awards in Toastmaster International Speech Contests. Brandon was born August 9, 1931 to Brandon G. Schnorf, Sr. and Lela M. (O'Callaghan) and lived in the Old Orchard neighborhood until he left for Dartmouth College. Brandon and his former wife, Helen Knierim, had three children, Karen, Craig, and Carl. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. In 1994 he married Roxie Ann (Richmond) Hill, and with that union, they joined their two families to include James and Jason Hill. Surviving Brandon is his wife, Roxie Hill; daughter, Karen (Robert) Hemsoth; sons, Craig Schnorf, Carl (Danielle) Patrick, James Hill and Jason (Julie) Hill. Brandon and Roxie were blessed with nine grandchildren, Bethany (Nathan) Ensey, Brian Hemsoth, Ava and Julia Patrick, Tyler and Chase Hill, and Leah, Abigail and Allison Hill. Brandon loved and treasured his grandchildren, and enjoyed a special bond with his two great-granddaughters, Nora and Thea Ensey. Brandon always maintained a very active lifestyle and enjoyed many outdoor activities; including running, swimming, boating, hiking, skiing, rock climbing, and traveling. He was also an avid reader, historian, and writer. Known for his love of written correspondence; almost a lost art these days. Brandon was a writer of poetry that he lovingly shared with his family. Brandon and Roxie enjoyed many travels and adventures together including: London, England, where Brandon witnessed a notorious murder trial in progress in Old Bailey, just the two of them on a two week Bare Boat Charter in the Virgin Islands, visiting the Cayman Islands, sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, skiing out west, rock climbing in Colorado, snorkeling and mile long swims in Marathon, Florida, sailboat racing and sailing on Lake Erie, and many visits to New York and Chicago for weekend get-a-ways. Although physical limitation in recent years prevented him from doing many of the activities he enjoyed, he remained positive; focusing his attention to family and friends. He always had encouraging and appreciative words for his family and caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422). Family and friends unable to attend may view the Service via Facebook Live by visiting www.facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes (under the "Videos" tab) on Monday, April 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. At a future date, a Celebration of Brandon's Life will be announced, along with full military honors being performed at his gravesite. The family suggests contributions to Corpus Christi University Parish, the Toledo Legal Aid Society or to a charity of the donor's choice. Please consider visiting www.walkerfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence or share a memory. Brandon's family extends special appreciation to Tamika and Rita, for their years of care, and to the staff at Sunset Village. "The flame flutters, the sparks dim, but the spirit rises to the heavens and bursts into eternal memories that live in our hearts forever." walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.