Brandon James Bright



Brandon James Bright, age 11, of Toledo, passed away February 6, 2019 after a hard fought battle with brain cancer in his home surrounded by family . Brandon was born January 28, 2008 in Toledo to Kimberly Joseph Larde. He was a 5th grader at Robinson Elementary School. Brandon enjoyed many things in life, especially Batman, NASCAR, wrestling, Fast and Furious, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, monster trucks.



He is survived by his mother, Kimberly (Michael) Joseph-Larde; siblings, Krystal Bright, Olivia Bright, Jeremiah Reigle, Tyler Blakemore, Addie Nash, Zachy Blakemore, Devon Blakemore, Sandy Rapp, Kelly Perry; biological parents Sarah (Daniel) Nash and Jeffery (Rebecca) Blakemore; grandmother, Diana Born, aunts and uncles, Matthew Blakemore, Daniel Born, Benji Perkins, Joseph Perkins, Jared Perkins, John Jack Perkins, Leroy Rapp, Vicky (Scott) Stults, Kimberly Perkins, Cyndi (Brian) Mansberger, five nephews and one niece and many cousins and numerous friends.



The family will receive guests Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home.



The family would like to especially thank hospice nurse Tabitha and all the teachers at Robinson and Birmingham Elementary Schools and the Tackle Team for all their love and support during this difficult time.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the in Brandon's memory.



To leave a special message for Brandon's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary