Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main Street
Sylvania, OH
Brandon James Kluge


1984 - 2019
Brandon James Kluge Obituary
Brandon James Kluge

Brandon James Kluge, 35, of Riga, MI, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born June 3, 1984 to Dean Yoder and Terri (Perry) Kluge. He was later adopted by Erik Kluge.

When younger, Brandon played soccer and loved sailing with his grandpa, Kurt. For the past year, he has been the primary caregiver for his grandpa, Elwyn, his buddy. He also liked working out, cooking, playing his guitar, and spending time with family.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Terri Kluge; father, Erik Kluge; siblings, Paige and Spencer Kluge; grandparents, Elwyn and Janet Perry, James and Barbara Yoder, and Ursula Kluge; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Yoder, and grandfather, Kurt Kluge.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider The .

Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
