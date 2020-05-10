Brandon Taylor Black
1990 - 2020
Brandon Taylor Black

4/16/1990 - 5/5/2020

On May 5th Brandon unexpectantly left this earth. Brandon loved all types of animals and had an immediate bond with every animal and child he met. He loved drawing, cooking all types of food, watching his Dallas Cowboys, and the Michigan Wolverines. Brandon attended St. Catherines School and church, Cardinal Stritch high school, and Start high school. Brandon was the most kind, loving, gentle, caring, engaging, and compassionate person. He was full of life and would go out his way to help anyone he could. Brandon was a hard worker and worked at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He often talked about how much he enjoyed his work. Brandon truly was loved by all that knew him; friends, family, and coworkers alike.

Brandon was born to his loving mother, Carrie (Elzay-Black) and his dedicated father, Dale (Black) in Toledo at the Riverside hospital. Brandon was a loving father to the joy of his life, Issac (Black-Schnieder). Brandon was one of three brothers, he was very close with both Robert (Black), and Grant (Black). Brandon always made time for his nephews, Braylin (Lenz) and Kash (Black), he would play with them any chance he had. Also left behind are his numerous friends, coworkers, step mother, Sue (Black); grandparents, Mardell (Keller) and Bob (Lipinski); aunts and uncles, Dede and David, Lisa and Doug, Debbie and Steve, and Garland (Bud); great aunt and uncle, Jackie and Tom; cousins, Lexi, John, Dave, Tim, Lane, and Paul.

Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Patricia (Black), and Richard (Elzay).

Friends will be received on Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis, 419-473-1301). Funeral Services will be private. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Brandon's family wants to thank everyone for their kind words and generosity during this trying time and to let everyone know they are not alone, please reach out to someone and let them know what you're going through. If not someone you know please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Instead of flowers the family is asking that any donations be made to Life Connection of Ohio, Planned Pethood, or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared at:

www.witzlershanktrilby.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Witzler-Shank Trilby Funeral Home
Funeral service
Burial
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Witzler-Shank Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
4194731301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Dear Brandon and family , My deepest condolences to all of you, Robert, I am so sorry to hear about Brandon. This one hits close to home, memories made with you kids riding bikes and living will be the best memories to cherish forever . I pray for you all and hope that youre able to find some peace in this. Until we meet again Brandon. Rest easy b.✝❤
Bradley moore
Friend
May 9, 2020
To Brandon's family I would like to send my deepest condolences. I worked with Brandon at UTMC and he was such a pleasure to work with. He will truly be missed by me and many others. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Theresa Richter
Coworker
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Ed Russell
Family
