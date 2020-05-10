Brandon Taylor Black4/16/1990 - 5/5/2020On May 5th Brandon unexpectantly left this earth. Brandon loved all types of animals and had an immediate bond with every animal and child he met. He loved drawing, cooking all types of food, watching his Dallas Cowboys, and the Michigan Wolverines. Brandon attended St. Catherines School and church, Cardinal Stritch high school, and Start high school. Brandon was the most kind, loving, gentle, caring, engaging, and compassionate person. He was full of life and would go out his way to help anyone he could. Brandon was a hard worker and worked at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He often talked about how much he enjoyed his work. Brandon truly was loved by all that knew him; friends, family, and coworkers alike.Brandon was born to his loving mother, Carrie (Elzay-Black) and his dedicated father, Dale (Black) in Toledo at the Riverside hospital. Brandon was a loving father to the joy of his life, Issac (Black-Schnieder). Brandon was one of three brothers, he was very close with both Robert (Black), and Grant (Black). Brandon always made time for his nephews, Braylin (Lenz) and Kash (Black), he would play with them any chance he had. Also left behind are his numerous friends, coworkers, step mother, Sue (Black); grandparents, Mardell (Keller) and Bob (Lipinski); aunts and uncles, Dede and David, Lisa and Doug, Debbie and Steve, and Garland (Bud); great aunt and uncle, Jackie and Tom; cousins, Lexi, John, Dave, Tim, Lane, and Paul.Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Patricia (Black), and Richard (Elzay).Friends will be received on Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis, 419-473-1301). Funeral Services will be private. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Brandon's family wants to thank everyone for their kind words and generosity during this trying time and to let everyone know they are not alone, please reach out to someone and let them know what you're going through. If not someone you know please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Instead of flowers the family is asking that any donations be made to Life Connection of Ohio, Planned Pethood, or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared at: