|
|
Brandon Zdawczyk
Brandon M Zdawczyk, Founder of Brandon Z Insurance Agency, lost his hard fought battle with End Stage Diabetes and Congenital Coronary Heart Disease on November 30, 2019. He was 44 years old.
Born on June 27, 1975 to Darrel D Zdawczyk and Sharlene G Landrum-
Zdawczyk in Toledo, Ohio at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Brandon was very proud to have grown up in the Historical Polish Village neighborhood of North Toledo and he carried it in his heart everywhere and in everything he did and accomplished. He attended St. Adalbert's Elementary School and went on to graduate from Calvin M. Woodward High School in 1993.
From there, he went on to start his career at Erie Construction at the bottom level, working his way up to various top tier management positions in various different cities, including Greensboro, NC and Lansing, MI, his beloved second hometown. Once returning home to Toledo where his heart was, he used the business and marketing knowledge he learned at Erie, and went on to be a successful entrepreneur opening Insurance Benefit Group of Toledo/SE Michigan, then later acquired another agency, then merged both agencies, changing the name to Brandon Z Insurance Agency and is very proud that his legacy of taking care of people's Health and Life Insurance needs with Love, will continue even though Brandon is no longer with us.
He really enjoyed helping others and treated his clients like family. Brandon also was an investor and consultant behind the scenes on various other local business ventures as well.
Loving anything that had to do with the gathering of people, and he was a "more people there was, the merrier it was" person. Brandon really loved hanging out with friends and colleagues at various Fine Restaurants, especially his favorite, The Mango Tree, and EVERY Tuesday was Family Wing Night at Buffalo Wild Wings. He also loved music, lots of cars, karaoke, sports, and was an avid Sports Card and Memorabilia Collector also having an affinity for wristwatches, especially the ones with diamonds.
Brandon was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Daniel Zdawczyk; Grandmother Virginia Kwiatkowski-Zdawczyk; Grandmother Vonetta Wilson-Fehr; Father Darrel D Zdawczyk and Uncle Dale Zdawczyk. He is survived by his wife, Deandra; son, "Little Brandon"; mother, Sharlene Lopez; stepfather, Robert "Bob" Lopez; Grandfather, Carlos Landrum; sister, Darlene Cox (Doug); brother Robbie Lopez; brother, Victor Lopez (Alexandra); Aunt, Carolyn Downey; Uncle, Eugene Harrison (Theresa); Uncle, Michael Wilson (Tammy); Uncle Dennis Zdawczyk (Connie), and Aunt Dawn Peterek ("Uncle Jim") and special friends which he considered family, Edward Holmes, Chad Long, Amber and Robbie Whiteman as well as a bunch of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins, all of whom he loved very much. He also would like to thank his lots of clients that trusted him with their families insurance needs.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday from 3-8 P.M. where funeral services will be held Monday at 10 A.M. Instead of Flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association and the !
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019