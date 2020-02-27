Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
View Map

Bre-Nell Lee Smith


1990 - 2020
Bre-Nell Lee Smith Obituary
Bre-Nell Lee Smith

Bre-Nell Lee Smith, age 29, of Toledo, passed away February 17, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Bre-Nell was born March 16, 1990.

The family will receive guests Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020
