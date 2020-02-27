|
|
Bre-Nell Lee Smith
Bre-Nell Lee Smith, age 29, of Toledo, passed away February 17, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Bre-Nell was born March 16, 1990.
The family will receive guests Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Bre-Nell's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020