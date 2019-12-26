|
|
Brenda Curran
Brenda Curran at the age of 44 passed away December 21, 2019 in the presence of her loving family.
After a long five months, Brenda was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March. Battling several months with this implacable disease in and out of the hospital.
She was born on February 5, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio to Jack and Peggy Curran. Brenda graduated from Waite High School in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John & Genevieve Curran, Frank & Marge Maier. She is survived by her parents, Jack & Peggy Curran; brother, Shawn (Alena) Curran; niece, Kimberly Curran; fiancé, Santiago Guajardo Jr; children, Brianna Guajardo and Santiago M. Guajardo; In-Laws, Fermin & Maria Juarez; sister, Yarida Avelar; brothers, Julio (Alyssa) Guajardo and Joseluis (Kellie) Guajardo; many nieces and nephews and special friend, Diana Shreve.
Brenda loved spending quality time with her children and Fiance. As a family they would take trips to see Cleveland Indians or Dallas Cowboys. During the summer month trips to Cedar Point or long weekend excursions.
Brenda had a heart of gold. Always helping others any way she could. She will always be loved and remembered by all. The memory of Brenda will always live in our hearts.
Family, Friends and Others whose life was touched by Brenda are invited to pay final respects, Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, Ohio 43614. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care of Brenda.
To leave a special message for Brenda's family please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019