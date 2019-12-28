Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
Brenda D. Boyd

Brenda D. Boyd Obituary
Brenda D. Boyd

Brenda D. Boyd, age 66, of Oregon, Ohio, formerly of North Toledo passed away December 27, 2019 at Arbors at Oregon. Brenda was born April 25, 1953 in Toledo, to Frederick and Ruth (Elzenheimer) Sine. After attending Woodward High School she worked at Jeep.

Surviving are her son, Rick Nelson; grandchildren, Zachary and Rickey Nelson; siblings, Fred Sine Jr., Larry Houghtlen, and Roberta Charib. Preceding her in death were both parents, and siblings; Ronald Sine, Sandra McKinney, Susan Ramos; and brother, Ralph Sine.

Brenda's Life Celebration will begin Tuesday December 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 12:30 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio 419-244-4611.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019
