Brenda Davis
1947 - 2020
Brenda Davis

Brenda Sue Davis, 72, of Toledo, OH, passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence, in Toledo. Brenda was born in Toledo, December 26, 1947, to parents, Brooks and Mildred (Lubbers) Wright, and they preceded her in death.

Brenda had been employed for 41 years as a barmaid. She was employed most recently at the VFW Post 2898, where she was also a member. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with friends, and enjoying life to the fullest.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of more than 45 years, David Davis; son, Shawn (Lisa) Wright; grandchildren, Brianna and David; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, a brother, and her son, Brian Davis.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10-1 PM, where the Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM. Brenda will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Brenda's memory are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences to Reeb at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
Dave, Shawn and family. I was so very sorry to hear about this. She was so special and touched the lives of many, especially my Mom. Mom loved her like a daughter. Hugs for all of you.
Joyce Bondy
Friend
August 10, 2020
David and family, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I have so many wonderful memories of the good times Brenda and I shared at the VFW over the years. A sweetheart for sure. So very sorry for your loss. Condolences from us both.
Beverly and Mark Benner
Friend
