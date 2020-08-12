Brenda Davis
Brenda Sue Davis, 72, of Toledo, OH, passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence, in Toledo. Brenda was born in Toledo, December 26, 1947, to parents, Brooks and Mildred (Lubbers) Wright, and they preceded her in death.
Brenda had been employed for 41 years as a barmaid. She was employed most recently at the VFW Post 2898, where she was also a member. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with friends, and enjoying life to the fullest.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of more than 45 years, David Davis; son, Shawn (Lisa) Wright; grandchildren, Brianna and David; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, a brother, and her son, Brian Davis.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10-1 PM, where the Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM. Brenda will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Brenda's memory are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
.
