Brenda J. (Brandman) Aguilar



Brenda J. (Brandman) Aguilar of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Mike and Marian (Rogolsky) Brandman. She was a 1958 graduate of Woodward High School and attended the University of Toledo. During her working years, she was a bookkeeper and office manager for a number of businesses. Brenda loved the West, spending many years in California and Arizona. She found her greatest joy as a Bubby to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by daughters, Sandra J. Reed and Sheryl J. Diaz; grandchildren, Elysia Rogers, Reinna Matthews, and Alexander Reed; great-grandchildren, Saimya, Serenity, Joesph Jr., Seraphina, Seven, and Skylar; brother, Gerald "Jerry" Brandman (Lisi Cintron); and niece, Mariana Brandman. An animal lover, she cared for many pets over the years and is survived by her beloved cats, Lacey, Spanky, and Ally.



A memorial service for family and close friends was held in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on August 22nd, with loved ones from afar attending virtually.



Contributions in her memory may be made to a local food bank or animal shelter of your choice.





