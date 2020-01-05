|
Brenda J. Strouse
Brenda Strouse, age 70, of Toledo, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away January 2, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Brenda was born December 6, 1949 in Toledo to Junior David and Martha Jeanne (Jacobs) Strouse.
Surviving are her brother Dennis (Gwyn) Strouse, her sister, Carol (Morris Hunt) Simpson and her daughter Peggy Sue. Also surviving are her roommates from Zeigler Group Home and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister, Bonnie Strouse; brother, Johnny Strouse and brother in law, Paul Simpson.
Brenda's visitation will be Wednesday January 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Urbanski Funeral Home - A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, (419) 475-5055. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at noon in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Zeigler Group Homes for their many years of wonderful care.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020