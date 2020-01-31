|
Brenda Joy Rivera
Brenda Joy Rivera, 75, of Bono, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born November 5, 1944, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Clarence and Shirley Hicks. Brenda was married to the love of her life, Isaac Rivera, in 1963. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage before his death in 2010. Brenda worked for the Oregon School District. She loved the Lord and enjoyed teaching Sunday School, going on long walks, and enjoying fellowship with friends and family.
She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, and many other family and friends who loved her dearly.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Allen Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church in Oak Harbor, Ohio Living, or Christian Home Care.
A special thank you to those at Grace Baptist Church in Oak Harbor for the love, support, and prayers showed to Brenda. Another special thank you to Ohio Living Hospice and Christian Home Care for the special care they provided. In remembrance of Brenda, please read John 14.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020