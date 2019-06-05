Brenda Lee (Garnsey) Batch



Brenda Lee (Garnsey) Batch, 78, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of NWO surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born November 26, 1940 to Dale and Ferne (Avery) Garnsey. She was a 1958 graduate of Maumee High School and she married James Batch on October 27, 1962. They spent 55 years together until his passing in 2017. She was a dedicated homemaker and took pride in her children.



Brenda was part of a ladies monthly Bunco group for more than 57 years. She belonged to the Maumee BG Elks, Sylvania Moose and Rossford Eagles. Brenda enjoyed having a good time with family and friends and nobody was a stranger to her. Whether it was at her condo in Fort Myers or at the Elks Club, she could always be counted on for a party. After Jim's retirement in 1993 they travelled regularly with frequent stops at any nearest casino. They enjoyed splitting their time between Fort Myers and Maumee. Their doors were always open and cocktails and bugle dip were always available.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, Jim; Brenda was preceded in death by sister Bonnie McCartney and niece Cheryl McCartney. Survivors include children Kathi (Tom) Lyke and Chris (Ann) Batch, sister Gaydelle Hornyak, niece Darla Hornyak and nephews Rick (Dawn) Hornyak, Todd (Lisa) Hornyak and Gregory (Emily) Mcartney. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated nurses at St. Luke's Hospital who cared for mom during her stay especially Jada and Autumn. In addition we would like to thank and acknowledge the compassionate staff and care mom received during her journey in hospice care. Finally Kathi and Chris would like to thank all of our parents friends who supported them over the years. Without all of you in their lives, life would have been pretty boring.



Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Private Burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery. Please join the family for a luncheon to celebrate Brenda's life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Maumee-BG Elks, 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at



walkerfuneralhomes.com





