Brent Edward Derr
Brent Edward Derr, 53 of Toledo, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at UTMC in Toledo, OH. He was born August 9, 1966 in Fostoria, Ohio to Richard Derr & Lorraine Livers but Brent was raised by his mother Gloria Jean Derr.
Surviving are brother, Brian (Lea) Derr of Risingsun; sisters, Katina (Jonathan) Jones of Helena, Donna (Earlie) Reeves of Toledo, Delores Pichardo of Fostoria, Kelly Livers of Dayton;
step sisters, Veronica (Chad) McCray of Stevensville, MI, Patty (Dwyane) Jasper of Woodbridge, VA. Also many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by all three parents; sister, Tina Derr; step sisters, Karen Livers and Peggy Lang.
Brent worked at Lott Industries in Toledo, he loved his family and spending time with them and his friends at the group home. He also loved McDonald's french fries.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Memorials can be made to the Conteh Group Home in Toledo
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019